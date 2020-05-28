18-year-old shot to death outside store in Mundelein

A teenager was shot to death Thursday afternoon outside a Mundelein pharmacy store, apparently by someone he knew, police said.

The 18-year-old man, whose name wasn't immediately released by police, was fatally wounded about 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 345 N. Lake St.

The violence stemmed from a disagreement between a small group of people, Mundelein Police Chief Eric Guenther said.

Police responding to a call of gunshots found the wounded teen. He was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and pronounced dead there, Guenther said.

The shooter, also male, was at large as of midafternoon, but police do not believe the general community is in danger.

Police believe the victim and the shooter were acquainted and had agreed to meet for an unspecified exchange.

The shooter arrived as a passenger in a car and got out before the shooting, police said. Afterward, he fled on foot and the car's driver left in the vehicle, police said.

Descriptions of the shooter, the driver and the car were not immediately available.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation.

Officers from Mundelein, Libertyville, Vernon Hills, Lincolnshire and Grayslake were among those searching for evidence at the scene Thursday.

Police cars are blocking eastbound Hawley Street at Lake Street, preventing cars from driving past the crime scene. A stretch of nearby Seymour Avenue also is cordoned off.

Yellow police tape is stretching from the pharmacy to a nearby shopping center to prevent people from accessing the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Mundelein police at (847) 968-4600 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.

• Daily Herald Staff Writer John Starks contributed to this report.