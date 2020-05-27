What others are writing about COVID-19

A man and a woman demonstrate dining under a plastic shield Wednesday in a restaurant of Paris. As restaurants in food-loving France prepare to reopen, some are investing in lampshade-like plastic shields to protect diners from the virus. The strange-looking contraptions are among experiments restaurants are trying around the world as they try to lure back clientele while keeping them virus-free. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Summer is not completely canceled. Here are 100 things we can do with or without kids.

Instead of feeling sad about all the things you'll be missing out on this summer, make a list of fun things you CAN do. These 100 from CNN are a good start for an old-school summer.

Coronavirus: Will we ever shake hands again?

There are lots of noncontact options for greeting someone. But humans need and crave physical touch. BBC News looks into the history -- and the social and physical value -- of the handshake.

'Tell me what to do! Please!': Even experts struggle with coronavirus unknowns

We all want answers. We are swimming in data, models, projections and forecasts. Does it make us feel better to know that even the people who analyze such things for a living are stymied? Yes, it does. The Washington Post looks at how the pandemic has exposed the messiness of science.

What The U.S. Is Doing About Its Testing Swab Shortage

Widespread COVID-19 testing is needed in order to reopen the country safely. But in order to do that, we are going to need more swabs. This video from NPR explains the shortage and what the U.S. is doing about it.

We cannot keep ignoring the possibility of airborne transmission. Here's how to address it.

In this opinion piece for The Washington Post, Joseph Allen, director of the Healthy Buildings program at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, argues that we need to pay more attention to airborne transmission. That means more fresh air and making changes to indoor ventilation systems. Read the essay here.