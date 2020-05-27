May 27 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Since the outbreak began, there have been 58,639 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,546 deaths in the suburbs, more than 50% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County • As of Wednesday, suburban Cook had 30,743 cases and 1,434 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 43,778 cases and 2,021 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,389 cases and 71 deaths in Des Plaines, 645 cases and 24 deaths in Wheeling, 539 cases and 13 deaths in Streamwood, 538 cases and 6 deaths in Mount Prospect, 506 cases and 7 deaths in Palatine, 457 cases and 31 deaths in Glenview, 422 cases and 10 deaths in Schaumburg, 383 cases and 24 deaths in Arlington Heights, 372 cases and 6 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 280 cases and 10 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 266 cases and 36 deaths in Park Ridge, 262 cases and 14 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 210 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 89 cases and 12 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion)

DuPage County• The county reported 7,369 cases and 346 deaths Wednesday.

• Top counts: 696 cases and 6 deaths in Addison, 676 cases and 7 deaths in West Chicago, 545 cases and 4 deaths in Glendale Heights, 452 cases and 9 deaths in Bensenville, 445 cases and 30 deaths in Naperville (DuPage portion), 437 cases and 26 deaths in Carol Stream, 314 cases and 11 deaths in Lombard, 267 cases and 7 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 223 cases and 27 deaths in Elmhurst, 199 cases and 15 deaths in Downers Grove, 196 cases and 17 deaths in Wheaton, 193 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 135 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn, and 131 cases and 17 deaths in Willowbrook.

Lake County• The county listed 7,913 cases and 262 deaths as of Wednesday.

• Top counts: 2,310 to 2,314 in Waukegan; 470 to 474 in Round Lake Beach; 320 to 324 in Mundelein; 245 to 249 in Gurnee; 140 to 144 in Vernon Hills; 115 to 119 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 105 to 109 in Wauconda; 80 to 84 in Lake Zurich; 75 to 79 in Libertyville; 70 to 74 in Grayslake; and 35 to 39 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 6,000 cases with 163 deaths on its website Wednesday.

• Top counts: 2,733 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,403 in Elgin (Kane portion), 572 in Carpentersville, 228 in South Elgin, 216 in St. Charles, 146 in North Aurora, 127 in Geneva, 90 in Batavia, and 39 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 1,493 cases and 72 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Wednesday.

Will County• There have been 5,301 cases and 264 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Wednesday.

• Cases per town include 285 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 55 in Aurora (Will portion).