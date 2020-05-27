Feder: WGN to host statewide virtual town hall Thursday with Durbin, Duckworth

WGN-Channel 9 will originate a live virtual town on the coronavirus pandemic from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday -- to be simulcast on news/talk WGN 720-AM and eight other Nexstar Media Group stations, covering all 102 counties in Illinois, Robert Feder writes.

"Illinois Town Hall: Responding to COVID-19" will be hosted by WGN news anchors Tahman Bradley and Julie Unruh along with political analyst Paul Lisnek.

Guests will include the two U.S. senators from Illinois, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, and mayors from towns across the state.

Viewers are invited to submit questions via social media using the hashtag #ILTownHall or online at WGNTV.com/TownHall.

