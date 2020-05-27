Drive-through event to provide fruits and vegetables

Community Action Partnership of Lake County is hosting its second fresh vegetables and fruit drive-through giveaway from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at 2200 Sheridan Road, Zion. Individuals will drive up and staff and volunteers will load the box directly in their trunk. Everyone must remain in their vehicle and walk-ups will not be allowed. Masks are required. Event continues while supplies last. Donations to www.caplakecounty.org/donate-now.html will support low-income Lake County residents. The Community Action Partnership provides resources to low-income families and daily COVID-19 communication updates through its newsletter, website, and social media. Call (847) 249-4330. The organization is one of 1,100 agencies established under the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 to fight poverty.