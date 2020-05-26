What others are writing about COVID-19

United States Marine Corps veteran John Kline wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, pays his respects at the Korean War Memorial, in Philadelphia, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The front page of The New York Times for May 24, 2020 pic.twitter.com/d14JhFp4CP — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 24, 2020 An Incalculable Loss

The stunning Sunday front page of The New York Times listed the names of those across the country who have died from COVID-19. The interactive version of this story is just as moving. As you scroll down, you'll see the names of those lost, as well as some familiar towns -- Roselle, Naperville, Hoffman Estates, Northbrook. Each name is accompanied by a memory taken from an obituary -- "Sharecropper's son," "Holocaust survivor," "Saved 56 Jewish families from the Gestapo." As the country nears 100,000 deaths, this piece reminds us: "A number is an imperfect measure when applied to the human condition. A number provides an answer to how many, but it can never convey the individual arcs of life, the 100,000 ways of greeting the morning and saying good night."

From Camping To Dining Out: Here's How Experts Rate The Risks Of 14 Summer Activities

Backyard barbecues with friends. Going to the beach or pool. NPR talked to experts and rated the risks associated with 14 common summer activities -- from low risk to medium to high. They also list suggestions for how you can reduce the risk of each activity.

Will COVID-19 have a second peak? Yes, and WHO warns it could come sooner than you think

Now everyone is talking about the infamous "second wave." When will it come? And how bad will it be? According to the World Health Organization's Dr. Mike Ryan, it could come sooner depending on how quickly governments lift restrictions, and how closely people follow social distancing rules. Read the story in Fast Company.

I Don't Feel Like Buying Stuff Anymore

Part of the reasoning behind sending $1,200 stimulus checks was to get Americans shopping again. But what if you don't feel like spending money on a bunch of "stuff" anymore? This essay from BuzzFeed looks at why we shop and how the coronavirus has changed us as consumers.

What Parents Should Know About Coronavirus as Kids Return to Babysitters, Day Cares and Camps

ProPublica asked experts about the issues facing parents: How do I weigh the risks posed to my family? Which child care option is safest? And they even got some reassuring news: While the safest decision is still to keep children at home, with proper precautions and monitoring, parents could be able to safely rely on caregivers and day care centers. Read the story.