Some driver services offices to reopen June 1

Driver services facilities operated by the Illinois secretary of state's office will begin reopening Monday, with the first two months reserved for new drivers, people with expired driver's licenses or ID cards and vehicle transactions.

Closures from the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in more than 700,000 expired driver's licenses or ID cards and 1.9 million expired vehicle registrations in Illinois, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced.

Once the offices reopen, people will have 90 days to renew their expired driver's licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations. People now have until Oct. 1, 2021, to get REAL ID driver's licenses.

Driver service facilities that normally operate Tuesday through Saturday will reopen on Tuesday.

Locations at the James R. Thompson Center and at 69 W. Washington St., both in Chicago, will reopen July 1, the date those buildings reopen to the public.

Expanded hours for driver's services facilities are:

Monday through Saturday facilities will be open 7:30 to 2 p.m. Monday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tuesday through Saturday facilities will be open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Through July 31, the facilities will only handle new drivers (mostly 16-year-old applicants), people with expired licenses and IDs and vehicle transactions. Some other tasks can be handled online at

cyberdriveillinois.com, including renewing a vehicle registration; obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card; obtaining a driving record abstract; and renewing a driver's license for people qualifying for the Safe Driver Renewal program.

Customers and employees will be required to wear face masks unless a medical condition prohibits the safe use of a mask. Plexiglass dividers have been installed at work stations and tape has been applied to the floor in 6-foot intervals to follow social distancing guidelines and limit the number of people inside a facility at one time.

For driving tests, employees will wear a face mask and a face shield and disposable plastic seat covers will be used. Customers will be required to wear face masks unless medically unable.