Sheriff's dog helps find Johnsburg man who had overdosed

A Lake County sheriff's office dog helped officers locate a Johnsburg man who had left his home early Monday morning after overdosing.

Deputy John Forlenza and his police dog partner, Dax, named the country's 2019 Law Enforcement/Arson Dog of the Year by American Humane, responded around 2 a.m. to assist Johnsburg police, sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said.

A man on the 3800 block of Buchanan Road had ingested heroin and was given Narcan by individuals at the home, Covelli said.

After the man regained consciousness, he left the home on foot before paramedics and police arrived.

Forlenza and Dax located the man a quarter mile away in the backyard of a residence.

Covelli said paramedics took the man to the hospital for an evaluation.