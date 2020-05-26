Police looking for burglars who broke into Naperville school
Updated 5/26/2020 6:57 PM
The Naperville Police Department is searching for several people who burglarized Madison Junior High School, 1000 River Oak Dr., on May 19.
According to a statement from the department, surveillance video shows at least three people wearing masks and gloves. They stole a laptop and office supplies.
The Naperville Crime Stoppers organization is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers (630) 420-6006 or visit www.napervillecrimestoppers.com
