Police looking for burglars who broke into Naperville school

The Naperville Police Department is searching for several people who burglarized Madison Junior High School, 1000 River Oak Dr., on May 19.

According to a statement from the department, surveillance video shows at least three people wearing masks and gloves. They stole a laptop and office supplies.

The Naperville Crime Stoppers organization is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers (630) 420-6006 or visit www.napervillecrimestoppers.com