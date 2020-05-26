Naperville removes racist graffiti

Naperville Park District crews on Tuesday removed racist graffiti found on a partition separating Cantore Park from Welch Elementary School.

The graffiti was discovered Monday. Park district employees "quickly responded to temporarily cover the verbiage," on Monday because saturated ground from recent rains made it difficult to use the equipment necessary for removal, officials said in a news release.

Ray McGury, executive director and acting chief of park police, said he and the broader community have no tolerance for racist messages or behavior. The city of Naperville last week adopted a resolution condemning all acts of racism and discrimination.

McGury said he personally will add $500 to a reward of up to $1,000, which Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about the graffiti is asked to contact the investigations division of the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 or Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006 or www.napervillecrimestoppers.com. Tipsters to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.