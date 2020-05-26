May 26 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Since the outbreak began, there have been 58,060 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,443 deaths in the suburbs, almost 50% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County • As of Tuesday, suburban Cook had 30,447 cases and 1,374 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 43,372 cases and 1,980 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,380 cases and 70 deaths in Des Plaines, 633 cases and 24 deaths in Wheeling, 532 cases and 6 deaths in Mount Prospect, 535 cases and 13 deaths in Streamwood, 487 cases and 7 deaths in Palatine, 454 cases and 31 deaths in Glenview, 410 cases and 9 deaths in Schaumburg, 369 cases and 6 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 374 cases and 23 deaths in Arlington Heights, 266 cases and 36 deaths in Park Ridge, 262 cases and 13 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 276 cases and 9 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 207 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 87 cases and 12 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion)

DuPage County• The county reported 7,305 cases and 341 deaths Tuesday. • Top counts: 690 cases and 5 deaths in Addison, 667 cases and 7 deaths in West Chicago, 543 cases and 4 deaths in Glendale Heights, 446 cases and 9 deaths in Bensenville, 432 cases and 24 deaths in Carol Stream, 440 cases and 30 deaths in Naperville (DuPage portion), 309 cases and 11 deaths in Lombard, 267 cases and 7 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 221 cases and 27 deaths in Elmhurst, 199 cases and 15 deaths in Downers Grove, 192 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 193 cases and 17 deaths in Wheaton, 129 cases and 17 deaths in Willowbrook, and 135 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County• The county listed 7,807 cases and 248 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 2,275 to 2,279 in Waukegan; 315 to 319 in Mundelein; 210 to 214 in Gurnee; 170 to 174 in Round Lake; 140 to 144 in Vernon Hills; 115 to 119 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 105 to 109 in Wauconda; 80 to 84 in Lake Zurich; 70 to 74 in Libertyville; 70 to 74 in Grayslake; and 35 to 39 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 5,920 cases with 155 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 2,684 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,383 in Elgin (Kane portion), 564 in Carpentersville, 226 in South Elgin, 217 in St. Charles, 128 in North Aurora, 124 in Geneva, 92 in Batavia, and 39 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 1,475 cases and 71 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County• There have been 5,255 cases and 259 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 282 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 55 in Aurora (Will portion).