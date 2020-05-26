Lake County in line for about $100 million in flood mitigation funds

About $100 million of state money will be invested in flood mitigation projects in Lake County. Daily Herald file photo, 2019

The state likely will foot the bill for about $150 million of capital projects in Lake County -- including about $100 million in flood mitigation.

The funds come from a capital appropriations bill passed by lawmakers early Sunday morning. The bill awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.

State Rep. Sam Yingling, a Grayslake Democrat, said in the coming weeks the Lake County Stormwater Management Commission will release which projects will get funding.

Stormwater management officials did not return calls for comment.

Yingling said the projects will likely include replacing and extending stormwater infrastructure as well as buying and knocking down buildings in flood-prone areas.

"It's a huge win for the residents of Lake County," Yingling said.

Other Lake County-based projects include roads, bridges, schools, parks, bike paths, homelessness prevention facilities and sewers.

State Rep. David McSweeney, a Barrington Hills Republican, said while he isn't opposed to improving infrastructure, he voted against the appropriations bill because of the increase in fines called for elsewhere in the budget.

"They already doubled the gas tax last year, which is hurting a lot of poor people," McSweeney said.