Deaths from COVID-19 close in on 5,000, but officials see downward trend

Courtesy of ABC 7 ChicagoIllinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives his daily news conference Tuesday.

The number of deaths of COVID-19 grew by 39 Tuesday and cases increased by 1,178, officials said.

That brings the total cases to 113,195, with 4,923 Illinoisans dying from the respiratory disease.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials said trends show a lessening of deaths.

The week ending May 16 resulted in 780 deaths, which represents "the first week there were fewer deaths than the previous week," IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said.

On Friday, the state takes a significant step toward normalcy with easing of stay at home restrictions that will include outdoor dining at restaurants, hair salon and barbershops reopening, and golfing in foursomes.

"All regions continue on track to move into Phase 3 by the end of the week," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, adding positivity testing for COVID-19 is at 9.2% compared to a high of 23%,

But the entry into Phase 3 of a five-phase, four-region plan is marked by controversy with Republican lawmakers claiming Pritzker is acting unilaterally.

Pritzker dismissed East Dundee Republican Rep. Allen Skillicorn's effort to have him recalled.

Phase 3 will allow gatherings of 10 or more, the first time for many people since March.

Asked how to safely expand your social circle, Ezike said, "I can't give anyone a COVID-19-free pass.

"People will have to make a calculated decision and assume a risk they're comfortable with. There's no way to know for sure if someone is harboring the virus or not ... it's a bit of a wild card."

Here's a snapshot of what to expect in Phase 3:

• Masks are required in public settings.

• Restaurants and bars can provide outside service with tables 6 feet apart for groups of no more than six people. Customers must wear masks except when eating and drinking.

• Golfers can play in foursomes with one person per cart or one household per cart.

• Hair salons and barbershops should provide 6 feet between chairs and the state prefers a barrier between stations. Reservations are required; walk-ins aren't allowed.

• Youth sports organizations can hold drills, lessons and practices for groups of 10 or less that allow for social distancing and do not involve contact between individuals. Participants must wear masks and may have their temperatures taken upon entry.

• In malls, face masks are required and indoor food courts are prohibited. Water fountains will be turned off except for touchless ones to refill water bottles. The state is encouraging 6-foot markers, see-through shields at checkouts and touchless transactions.