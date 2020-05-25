Woman who grew up in Grayslake is Libertarian Party's presidential pick

Grayslake native Jo Jorgensen will represent the Libertarian Party on the November presidential ballot.

Jorgensen, who now lives in South Carolina, was selected as the Libertarian presidential candidate after 13 hours and four rounds of virtual voting, according to a party announcement over the weekend. The nomination process for president and vice president was held online Friday through Sunday.

Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are their parties' presumed candidates expected to be on the ballot with Jorgensen in November. Spike Cohen will be Jorgensen's vice presidential running-mate.

"I am glad that the voters will finally have a real choice because the non-choice between Trump and Biden is still an option between big government and more big government," Jorgensen said.

Libertarian Party of Illinois spokeswoman Amanda Parsons confirmed Monday that Jorgensen was born in Libertyville and was raised in Grayslake. Jorgensen attended Grayslake Community High School.

Jorgensen was the running-mate of Libertarian Harry Browne in his unsuccessful bid for president in 1996. Jorgensen is a senior psychology lecturer at Clemson University.

Libertarian Gary Johnson received 3% of the popular vote when he ran for president in 2016. Johnson provided strongest showing ever for the Libertarian Party, which had ballot access in all 50 states four years ago.