Woman charged in Aurora shooting

A Sandwich woman has been arrested for a shooting that occurred late Sunday in Aurora, police said in a news release late Monday night.

Abigail Arellano, 61, of the 300 block of South Clark Street, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

According to the news release, Arellano shot a 38-year-old man in the abdomen during an argument about 11:50 p.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of Charles Lane.

The victim underwent surgery and is suspected to survive, police said.

Arellano will have a bond hearing in Kane County.