Woman charged in Aurora shooting
Updated 5/25/2020 11:21 PM
A Sandwich woman has been arrested for a shooting that occurred late Sunday in Aurora, police said in a news release late Monday night.
Abigail Arellano, 61, of the 300 block of South Clark Street, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm.
According to the news release, Arellano shot a 38-year-old man in the abdomen during an argument about 11:50 p.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of Charles Lane.
The victim underwent surgery and is suspected to survive, police said.
Arellano will have a bond hearing in Kane County.
