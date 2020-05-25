 

Woman charged in Aurora shooting

  • Abigail Arellano

Daily Herald report
Updated 5/25/2020 11:21 PM

A Sandwich woman has been arrested for a shooting that occurred late Sunday in Aurora, police said in a news release late Monday night.

Abigail Arellano, 61, of the 300 block of South Clark Street, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

According to the news release, Arellano shot a 38-year-old man in the abdomen during an argument about 11:50 p.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of Charles Lane.

The victim underwent surgery and is suspected to survive, police said.

Arellano will have a bond hearing in Kane County.

