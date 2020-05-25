In some suburbs, people still salute veterans in person ­-- just from a distance

Although COVID-19 pandemic restrictions led to the cancellation of traditional Memorial Day parades and other activities across the suburbs, some residents still found ways to physically commemorate the day with social distancing and other precautions.

Honking cars, trucks and SUVs festooned with American flags and red, white and blue balloons drove on a section of Crest Avenue in Elk Grove Village to honor three World War II veterans who watched from separate homes Monday morning.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer South Elgin resident Jacquie Swanson pauses to take a photograph of the veterans memorial in Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin during Monday's drive-through Memorial Day event. Swanson remembers her father, husband and cousin who served in the Army and have since died.

In Elgin, visitors were allowed to pay tribute to fallen veterans by driving through Bluff City Cemetery.

There also was a car parade with a Barrington police and fire department escort at the Alden Estates of Barrington skilled-nursing facility.

World War II veterans John Lobenberg, Ed Mampre and Raymond Panek -- all Elk Grove Village residents -- were accompanied by their families as they viewed the rolling show of patriotism traveling south on Crest Avenue.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer World War II Army veteran John Lobenberg, 98, second from right, waves as a drive-by parade passes his Crest Avenue house Monday in Elk Grove Village.

Lobenberg, 98, served in the 11th Armored Division of Gen. George S. Patton's 63rd Army Infantry in Europe. He said he held Patton in high regard as a military strategist. "I was serving right under him," Lobenberg said.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer World War II Army engineer Raymond Panek, 93, right, waves with his wife, Jackie Panek, during a drive-by parade Monday for three World War II veterans in Elk Grove Village.

Panek, 93, an Army engineer in the Pacific Ocean theater of World War II, said the parade was "very emotional."

Ed Mampre, 96, who served in what then was called the Army Air Corps, remembered his commanding officer was actor Jimmy Stewart.

"He was just a quiet guy who was just as normal in civilian life as he was in the movies," said Mampre, who piloted the hulking B-24 Liberator bomber.

Marine Corps veteran Tony Damptz Jr. of Elk Grove Village organized the parade for the vets. While Elk Grove Village and many other suburbs offered online Memorial Day ceremonies Monday, he said it was important to have a physical presence for the men.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Vehicles pass a veterans memorial in Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin on Monday during a drive-through Memorial Day event.

At Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin, signs reminded drivers to stay in their cars as they passed two designated displays. One display of American flags included a sign: "God Bless America. COVID-19 can't stop us from honoring our veterans."

South Elgin resident Jacquie Swanson is a member of the Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association, which places flags at the cemetery's graves each year. Due to COVID-19, the group did not install individual flags, but she placed flowers at the veterans memorial.

"Thinking about my father, my husband, my first cousin," Swanson said of relatives who served in the Army and have since died. "Thinking about them, all of those that lost their life during the actual time of war."

Alden Estates of Barrington customer service liaison Nancy Leedstrom said the parade of cars to honor veterans included about 34 families, the police and firefighters.