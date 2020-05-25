Images: Memorial Day events in the suburbs and around the country
Updated 5/25/2020 4:42 PM
Residents in the Chicago suburbs and from around the country celebrate the 2020 Memorial Day in various ways due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Elgin resident Jacquie Swanson pauses to take a photo of the veterans's memorial during a drive-through Memorial Day event at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin on Monday. Swanson remembers her father, husband and cousin who served in the Army and have all passed away.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A fife and drums corps plays as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Baltimore.
Associated Press
A motorcade of veterans stops outside the VA Medical Center as wreaths are lain beside memorial stones on the premises, Monday, May 25, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Associated Press
United States Marine Corps veteran John Kline wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, pays his respects at the Korean War Memorial, in Philadelphia, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020.
Associated Press
A bugler plays Taps as a motorcade of veterans stops outside the VA Medical Center for a wreath laying ceremony beside memorial stones on the premises, Monday, May 25, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Associated Press
Vietnam veteran Thomas Nienalt, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, salutes at the Vietnam War Memorial, in Philadelphia, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020.
Associated Press
United States Marine Corps veteran Ralph Reilly and his wife Kathleen, wearing a protective face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, reads each of the names etched on the Vietnam War Memorial, in Philadelphia, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020.
Associated Press
Maureen O'Neill and her daughter Adalina, 8, wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, make a rubbing of her uncle's friend's name at the Vietnam War Memorial, in Philadelphia, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020.
Associated Press
Vietnam Veteran Kitch Kichula, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, pays his respects at the at the Vietnam War Memorial, in Philadelphia, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020.
Associated Press
Retired U.S. Navy Yeoman First Class Mark Stallins, left, consoles a woman after he played Taps at the gravesite of her relative at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Sheridan, Colo., Monday, May 25, 2020.
Associated Press
A woman places a rose on a tombstone for Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Fla.
Associated Press
Visitors crowd along a row of gravestones in Fort Logan National Cemetery Monday, May 25, 2020, in Sheridan, Colo.
Associated Press
A woman and boy stand before a grave in the rain as they visit Cape Canaveral National Cemetery for Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020 in Mims, Fla.
Associated Press
A visitor walks among the gravestones at Cypress Hills National Cemetery, Monday, May 25, 2020, during Memorial Day in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Associated Press
Retired U.S. Navy Yeaoman First Class Mark Stallins performs "Taps" at a gravesite in Fort Logan National Cemetery during Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, in Sheridan, Colo.
Associated Press
World War II era planes form a missing-man formation as they make a Memorial Day flyover at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Monday, May 25, 2020. Public Memorial Day events at the cemetery were canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Associated Press
A United States flag is placed beside a gravestone at Cypress Hills National Cemetery, Monday, May 25, 2020, during Memorial Day in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Associated Press
A woman sits among headstones during a Memorial Day visit at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Monday, May 25, 2020. Public Memorial Day events at the cemetery were canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Associated Press
A man sits among headstones during a Memorial Day visit at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Monday, May 25, 2020. Public Memorial Day events at the cemetery were canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Associated Press
A man wears a face mask as he and others visit the Vietnam Memorial on Memorial Day in Washington, Monday, May 25, 2020.
Associated Press
A man wears a face mask as he and others visit the Vietnam Memorial on Memorial Day in Washington, Monday, May 25, 2020.
Associated Press
A boy wears a mask as he visits the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall on Memorial Day in Washington, Monday, May 25, 2020
Associated Press
A man wears a mask as he visits the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall on Memorial Day in Washington, Monday, May 25, 2020.
Associated Press
A man stands amongst memorial headstones on Memorial Day at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Mich., Monday, May 25, 2020.
Associated Press
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.