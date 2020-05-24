May 24 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Interactive map

Suburbs' portion

Since the outbreak began, there have been 56,474 cases in the suburbs, 51.2% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,430 deaths in the suburbs, about 50% of all deaths in Illinois.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Sunday, suburban Cook had 29,638 cases and 1,364 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 42,372 cases and 1,940 fatalities.

Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,350 cases and 70 deaths in Des Plaines, 612 cases and 22 deaths in Wheeling, 514 cases and 6 deaths in Mount Prospect, 496 cases and 12 deaths in Streamwood, 457 cases and 7 deaths in Palatine, 440 cases and 31 deaths in Glenview, 399 cases and 9 deaths in Schaumburg, 355 cases and 6 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 360 cases and 20 deaths in Arlington Heights, 265 cases and 36 deaths in Park Ridge, 256 cases and 8 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 253 cases and 10 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 203 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 80 cases and 12 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion)

DuPage County

• The county reported a total of 7,063 cases and 338 deaths Sunday. Top counts: 667 cases and 5 deaths in Addison, 652 cases and 7 deaths in West Chicago, 515 cases and 4 deaths in Glendale Heights, 435 cases and 8 deaths in Bensenville, 426 cases and 29 deaths in Naperville (DuPage portion), 420 cases and 24 deaths in Carol Stream, 298 cases and 11 deaths in Lombard, 273 cases and 7 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 217 cases and 27 deaths in Elmhurst, 197 cases and 15 deaths in Downers Grove, 186 cases and 2 deaths in Villa Park, 181 cases and 17 deaths in Wheaton, 127 cases and 17 deaths in Willowbrook, and 126 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn,

Lake County

• The county listed 7,662 cases and 234 deaths as of Sunday. Find town-by-town data at https://bit.ly/dhlakecovid19data. Top counts: 2,210 to 2,214 in Waukegan; 420 to 424 in Round Lake Beach; 310 to 314 in Mundelein; 205 to 209 in Gurnee; 170 to 174 in Round Lake; 140 to 144 in Vernon Hills; 115 to 199 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 105 to 109 in Wauconda; 75 to 79 in Lake Zurich; 70 to 74 in Libertyville; 70 to 74 in Grayslake; and 30 to 34 in Lake Villa.

Kane County

• The county confirmed 5,575 cases with 152 deaths on its website Saturday at kanehealth.com. Top counts: 2,522 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,291 in Elgin (Kane portion), 531 in Carpentersville, 219 in South Elgin, 208 in St. Charles, 121 in North Aurora, 116 in Geneva, 89 in Batavia, and 34 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• There have been 1,375 cases and 69 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Sunday.

Will County

• There have been 5,012 cases and 257 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Saturday.

• Cases per town include 282 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 54 in Aurora (Will portion).