Waukegan man killed in Zion crash

Preliminary autopsy findings show that a Waukegan man involved in a car crash Thursday morning died from multiple traumatic injuries, officials said Saturday.

Roderick Eastman, 23, was the driver in the crash just after 10 a.m. in Zion and was then taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to a news release from the Lake County coroner's office. Toxicology results are pending.

"The investigation into his death continues by our office and the Zion Police Department," said Dr. Howard Cooper, the Lake County coroner.

"We have been in close contact with Mr. Eastman's family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time. This is truly a tragedy."