May 23 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Interactive map

Suburbs' portion

Since the outbreak began, there have been 55,227 cases in the suburbs, 51.2% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,417 deaths in the suburbs, almost 50.5% of all deaths in Illinois.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Saturday, suburban Cook had 29,015 cases and 1,352 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 41,402 cases and 1,894 fatalities.

Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,310 cases and 69 deaths in Des Plaines, 598 cases and 20 deaths in Wheeling, 496 cases and 6 deaths in Mount Prospect, 479 cases and 12 deaths in Streamwood, 443 cases and 7 deaths in Palatine, 429 cases and 30 deaths in Glenview, 391 cases and 7 deaths in Schaumburg, 348 cases and 6 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 345 cases and 14 deaths in Arlington Heights, 260 cases and 34 deaths in Park Ridge, 243 cases and 9 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 242 cases and 8 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 193 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 75 cases and 10 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion)

DuPage County

• The county reported 6,904 cases and 337 deaths Saturday. Top counts: 647 cases and 6 deaths in Addison, 636 cases and 7 deaths in West Chicago, 504 cases and 4 deaths in Glendale Heights, 424 cases and 8 deaths in Bensenville, 423 cases and 28 deaths in Naperville (DuPage portion), 410 cases and 24 deaths in Carol Stream, 289 cases and 11 deaths in Lombard, 260 cases and 7 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 214 cases and 27 deaths in Elmhurst, 189 cases and 15 deaths in Downers Grove, 184 cases and 2 deaths in Villa Park, 173 cases and 17 deaths in Wheaton, 125 cases and 17 deaths in Willowbrook, and 125 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn,

Lake County

• The county listed 7,331 cases and 234 deaths as of Saturday. Lake County did not update its information Saturday afternoon and all numbers remain the same as Friday's. Find town-by-town data at https://bit.ly/dhlakecovid19data. Top counts: 2,140 to 2,144 in Waukegan; 295 to 299 in Mundelein; 200 to 204 in Gurnee; 160 to 164 in Round Lake; 135 to 139 in Vernon Hills; 105 to 109 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 100 to 104 in Wauconda; 75 to 79 in Lake Zurich; 65 to 69 in Libertyville; 65 to 69 in Grayslake; and 30 to 34 in Lake Villa.

Kane County

• The county confirmed 5,575 cases with 152 deaths on its website Saturday at kanehealth.com. Top counts: 2,522 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,291 in Elgin (Kane portion), 531 in Carpentersville, 219 in South Elgin, 208 in St. Charles, 121 in North Aurora, 116 in Geneva, 89 in Batavia, and 34 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• There have been 1,375 cases and 69 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Saturday.

Will County

• There have been 5,012 cases and 257 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Saturday.

• Cases per town include 282 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 54 in Aurora (Will portion).