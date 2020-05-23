Illinois reports 2,352 new COVID-19 cases, 75 more deaths Saturday

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday announced 2,352 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the state and 75 additional deaths from the disease.

As of Saturday, the department had reported a total of 107,796 cases in the state, including 4,790 deaths, among 100 counties.

The age of cases ranges from younger than a year old to older than 100.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,114 specimens for a total of 722,247.

The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate, from Thursday, May 14, through Wednesday, May 20, is 13%.

The breakdown of new cases in Cook and its collar counties is as follows:

• Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 30s, 2 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 8 females 90s, 2 males 90s.

• DuPage County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

• Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s

• Lake County: 1 male 60s

• Will County: 2 male 50s, 2 females 80s

• Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s