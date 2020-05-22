 

Pritzker casts doubt on Arlington plan for spectators at track this summer

  • While Arlington International Racecourse has sought to reopen this season with spectators, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday cast doubt about those plans.

    While Arlington International Racecourse has sought to reopen this season with spectators, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday cast doubt about those plans. Daily Herald File Photo, August 2019

  • Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday expressed doubts about the possibility of Arlington International Racecourse opening this summer to spectators.

    Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday expressed doubts about the possibility of Arlington International Racecourse opening this summer to spectators. Associated Press

  • Tony Petrillo

    Tony Petrillo

  • Thomas McCauley

    Thomas McCauley

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 5/22/2020 6:57 PM

The president of Arlington International Racecourse said Friday the plan to reopen this summer "is not possible" without spectators in the grandstand, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker cast doubt on whether that can happen.

"We want people to be able to enjoy watching races -- that can be done remotely," Pritzker said at his daily news conference. "You've seen that the major league sports are at least attempting to do that. ... We just want to make sure that folks who work in the backstretch and everybody that's involved in it is kept safe."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The governor didn't rule out spectators and Arlington's plan to reopen employing social distancing measures is under review by his office. There's also pending questions from the village, county and state health departments about the health status of backstretch workers who would be coming from six different states.

A handful of the nation's racetracks -- including the namesake track of Arlington's corporate parent company, Louisville, Kentucky-based Churchill Downs -- have reopened for spectator-free racing, as some states begin to loosen COVID-19 related restrictions.

While Hawthorne Race Course in Stickney and Fairmount Park in downstate Collinsville have committed to doing the same, Arlington President Tony Petrillo told members of the Illinois Racing Board that a reopening of Arlington without spectators "is not possible" because of a cost structure twice that of Hawthorne's and nearly four times that of Fairmount. He said tracks that are running without fans, like Churchill, are financially self-sustaining.

That's despite a request of the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association -- with whom Arlington is engaged in a prolonged contract dispute -- to commit to race at least 30 days this season, whether it's with attendees or not. The horse owners and trainers have sought assurances about whether they can plan for a race meet at all this year at Arlington.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In a back-and-forth line of questioning during a Friday morning video conference meeting, racing board Commissioner Thomas McCauley also sought some guarantees from Arlington and questioned what makes the track different from others.

"It seems to me that there is a lot of indefiniteness obviously with respect to COVID-19 and the impact that it has on the hospitality businesses in the state and elsewhere, and that's really understandable," said McCauley, of River Forest. "But I'm still not clear as to why they could do it in Kentucky but not in Illinois. That's A. And B is why we can't even get a probable opening day for spectator-less racing, if in fact it's going to happen. You know better than I people rely on a certain amount of responsiveness. ... Folks deserve whatever level of certainty they can get in these very uncertain times."

Petrillo said the matter is the hands of the governor's office and the health departments.

• Daily Herald staff writer Marni Pyke contributed to this report.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Amid concerns with backstretch, Arlington Park won't open 'anytime soon'
Related Article
Amid concerns with backstretch, Arlington Park won't open 'anytime soon'
 
Arlington Park officials deny track is for sale
Related Article
Arlington Park officials deny track is for sale
 
Two groups want to buy Arlington Park, head of horsemen's association says
Related Article
Two groups want to buy Arlington Park, head of horsemen's association says
 
Deadline for new Arlington Park contract with racing group comes and goes
Related Article
Deadline for new Arlington Park contract with racing group comes and goes
 
What if Arlington Park closes? Village looking at 'worst-case scenarios'
Related Article
What if Arlington Park closes? Village looking at 'worst-case scenarios'
 
Arlington Heights mayor: 'Hands are kind of tied' on Arlington Park's future
Related Article
Arlington Heights mayor: 'Hands are kind of tied' on Arlington Park's future
 
'We'll just have to see': Churchill Downs CEO leaves Arlington's future uncertain
Related Article
'We'll just have to see': Churchill Downs CEO leaves Arlington's future uncertain
 
Racing will be back at Arlington Park in 2020; status beyond remains uncertain
Related Article
Racing will be back at Arlington Park in 2020; status beyond remains uncertain
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 