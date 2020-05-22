May 22 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Interactive map

Suburbs' portion

Since the outbreak began, there have been 54,098 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,393 deaths in the suburbs, almost 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Friday, suburban Cook had 28,484 cases and 1,337 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 40,465 cases and 1,850 fatalities.

Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,288 cases and 69 deaths in Des Plaines, 562 cases and 20 deaths in Wheeling, 492 cases and 6 deaths in Mount Prospect, 461 cases and 12 deaths in Streamwood, 430 cases and 7 deaths in Palatine, 423 cases and 30 deaths in Glenview, 382 cases and 7 deaths in Schaumburg, 345 cases and 6 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 334 cases and 14 deaths in Arlington Heights, 255 cases and 34 deaths in Park Ridge, 242 cases and 9 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 238 cases and 8 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 18 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 761 cases and 10 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion)

DuPage County

• The county reported 6,727 cases and 336 deaths Friday. Top counts: 636 cases and 6 deaths in Addison, 626 cases and 7 deaths in West Chicago, 493 cases and 4 deaths in Glendale Heights, 416 cases and 8 deaths in Bensenville, 406 cases and 24 deaths in Carol Stream, 409 cases and 28 deaths in Naperville (DuPage portion), 278 cases and 11 deaths in Lombard, 248 cases and 7 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 211 cases and 27 deaths in Elmhurst, 187 cases and 15 deaths in Downers Grove, 179 cases and 2 deaths in Villa Park, 169 cases and 17 deaths in Wheaton, 123 cases and 17 deaths in Willowbrook, and 123 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn,

Lake County

• The county listed 7,331 cases and 234 deaths as of Friday. Find town-by-town data at https://bit.ly/dhlakecovid19data. Top counts: 2,140 to 2,144 in Waukegan; 295 to 299 in Mundelein; 200 to 204 in Gurnee; 160 to 164 in Round Lake; 135 to 139 in Vernon Hills; 105 to 109 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 100 to 104 in Wauconda; 75 to 79 in Lake Zurich; 65 to 69 in Libertyville; 65 to 69 in Grayslake; and 30 to 34 in Lake Villa.

Kane County

• The county confirmed 5,406 cases with 151 deaths on its website Friday at kanehealth.com. Top counts: 2,436 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,248 in Elgin (Kane portion), 513 in Carpentersville, 215 in South Elgin, 202 in St. Charles, 119 in North Aurora, 115 in Geneva, 87 in Batavia, and 34 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• There have been 1,346 cases and 69 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Friday.

Will County

• There have been 4,966 cases and 255 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Friday.

• Cases per town include 288 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 53 in Aurora (Will portion).