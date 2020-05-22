May 21 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Workers instruct people on how to collect their own nasopharyngeal swab samples to test for the coronavirus at a drive-through testing site organized by the nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) at Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy in Chicago. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times

Suburbs' portion

Since the outbreak began, there have been 52,455 cases of COVID-19 in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,331 deaths in the suburbs, almost 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Thursday, suburban Cook County had 27,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,300 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 39,755 cases and 1,814 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office listed 1,263 cases of COVID-19 and 66 deaths in Des Plaines, 562 cases and 17 deaths in Wheeling, 482 cases and 6 deaths in Mount Prospect, 450 cases and 12 deaths in Streamwood, 419 cases and 7 deaths in Palatine, 415 cases and 29 deaths in Glenview, 369 cases and 7 deaths in Schaumburg, 339 cases and 6 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 327 cases and 14 deaths in Arlington Heights, 253 cases and 33 deaths in Park Ridge, 237 cases and 9 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 232 cases and 8 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 182 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 76 cases and 10 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reported 6,467 confirmed cases and 331 deaths on its coronavirus website Thursday.

• Cases and deaths per suburb include 599 cases and 6 deaths in Addison, 595 cases and 6 deaths in West Chicago, 467 cases and 3 deaths in Glendale Heights, 406 cases and 8 deaths in Bensenville, 395 cases and 25 deaths in Carol Stream, 392 cases and 27 deaths in Naperville (DuPage portion), 269 cases and 11 deaths in Lombard, 236 cases and 7 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 205 cases and 27 deaths in Elmhurst, 174 cases and 15 deaths in Downers Grove, 173 cases and 2 deaths in Villa Park, 165 cases and 17 deaths in Wheaton, 119 cases and 17 deaths in Willowbrook, and 118 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department listed 7,168 confirmed cases and 234 deaths as of Thursday. Find town-by-town data at https://bit.ly/dhlakecovid19data.

• Cases in some towns include 2,140 to 2,144 in Waukegan; 295 to 299 in Mundelein; 200 to 204 in Gurnee; 160 to 154 in Round Lake; 135 to 139 in Vernon Hills; 105 to 109 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 100 to 104 each in Wauconda; 75 to 79 in Lake Zurich; 65 to 69 in Libertyville; 65 to 69 in Grayslake; and 30 to 34 in Lake Villa.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirmed 4,856 cases with 136 deaths on its website Thursday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 2,327 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,121 in Elgin (Kane portion), 463 in Carpentersville, 199 in South Elgin, 196 in St. Charles, 114 in North Aurora, 110 in Geneva, 84 in Batavia, and 33 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• There have been 1,304 cases and 68 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Thursday.

Will County

• There have been 4,797 cases of COVID-19 and 250 deaths, according to the county health department's website Thursday.

• Cases per town include 275 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 46 in Aurora (Will County portion).