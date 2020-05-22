Latest nursing home stats: State now identifies only those with current outbreaks

Illinoisans will no longer be able to sift through historical data on coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes.

State public health officials on Friday published figures only for long-term care facilities that are dealing with current outbreaks, or at least one case within the previous 28 days.

That means nursing homes ravaged by COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic weren't included in the latest weekly list released by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"In an effort to share with Illinois residents the current burden of COVID-19 in the state, IDPH is publishing on its website current outbreaks at long-term care facilities across the state," spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said via email. "IDPH is also providing the total number of cases and deaths among residents of long-term care facilities since the beginning of the pandemic."

The state's totals show at least 7,914 laboratory-confirmed cases and 2,099 deaths among residents.

At least 2,152 residents and employees have died, according to the updated data for facilities with current outbreaks.

Meadowbrook Manor of Bolingbrook again had the highest number of deaths -- 38 -- followed by Villa at Windsor Park in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood with 33.

Last week, before the reporting change, the statewide death toll stood at 1,975. The Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook, a 150-bed facility associated with 58 COVID-19 cases and 11 cases as of last Friday, was one of the nursing homes that dropped off the list.

Below is a look at the outbreaks in many suburban facilities, with the number of cases followed by the number of deaths:

SUBURBAN COOK

Addolorata Villa 57 3

Albany Care 6 0

Alden Estates Des Plaines 8 1

Alden Estates of Barrington 3 0

Alden Poplar Creek 10 0

Amita Health Holy Family 2 0

Aperion Plum Grove 2 0

Asbury Court 3 0

Avantara Park Ridge 3 1

Avanti Wellness & Rehab 35 8

Avenues to Independence 11 0

Bella Terra Morton Grove 17 3

Bella Terra Streamwood 2 0

BRIA River Oaks 61 0

Brookdale Des Plaines 13 5

Brookdale Northbrook 3 2

Brookdale Prospect Hts. 2 0

Citadel of Northbrook 4 2

City View Multi-Care Center 242 12

David Webb Jr. Complex 3 2

Edward Hines VA Comm. 2 0

Elevate Care Northbrook 46 7

Elevate Saint Andrew 10 4

Evergreen Senior Living 14 7

Generations at Applewood 51 13

Generations At Oakton 14 9

Generations at Regency 64 19

Glenview Terrace 91 25

Glenwood Health Care/Rehab 14 1

Golfview Developmental 94 11

Grace Point Place 21 7

Grosse Pointe Manor 5 1

Harbor House 5 2

Heather Manor 3 0

Holy Family Villa 8 3

Inverness Health and Rehab 10 0

Lake Cook Rehab 11 6

Landmark of Des Plaines 73 17

Lee Manor Rehab/Nursing 9 1

Lieberman Geriatric Center 16 1

Lincolnwood Place 28 11

Lydia Health Care Center 18 3

Madden Mental Health 13 0

ManorCare Arlington Hts. 18 1

ManorCare Elk Grove Village 8 3

Mather Place 6 2

Meadowbrook Manor 17 3

Midway Neuro and Rehab 39 9

Northbrook Inn Memory Care 11 3

Park Lawn Residential Center 2 0

Paul's House 42 4

Pearl of Rolling Meadows 3 0

Pershing Garden 13 2

Prairie Manor 18 8

Presence Nazarethville 5 0

Presence St. Benedict 3 0

Presence Villa Scalabrini 3 0

Resurrection Nursing 32 3

Revere Court of S. Barrington 8 2

RML Specialty Hospital 16 0

Sheridan Village 42 15

St. Joseph Home 2 0

Sunrise of Park Ridge 41 10

Sunrise of Schaumburg 3 0

Symphony at Aria 21 3

Symphony of Hanover Park 5 1

Reserve Arlington Hts. 2 1

The Sheridan of Park Ridge 9 3

Vine at Countryside 15 2

Vi at the Glen 9 0

Victory Centre of Sierra Ridge 9 1

Waverly Inn 2 0

Weinberg Community 6 0

Windsor Estates 31 14

DUPAGE COUNTY

Abbington Rehab & Nursing 67 5

Alden Estates of Naperville 87 21

Alden of Old Town East 3 0

Alden Trails 5 0

Alden Valley Ridge 36 11

Alden Village Bloomingdale 20 1

Aperion Care West Chicago 36 4

Arista Healthcare Naperville 10 0

Artis Senior Living Elmhurst 42 19

Artis Senior Living of Bartlett 25 12

Aspired Living of Westmont 13 3

Beacon Hill Lombard 36 2

Belmont Village Carol Stream 26 1

BRIA of Westmont 124 14

Bridgeway Senior Living 33 5

Brookdale Burr Ridge 8 2

Brookdale Glen Ellyn 4 1

Brookdale Lisle 32 6

Burgess Square 32 3

Cedarhurst of Naperville 5 1

Clarendale of Addison 3 0

DuPage Care Center 5 0

Forestview 94 7

Harbor Chase of Naperville 5 0

Harvester Place 37 13

Lacey Creek Supportive Living 2 0

Lexington of Bloomingdale 61 14

Lexington of Elmhurst 28 11

Lexington of Lombard 29 8

Lexington Square Lombard 3 0

ManorCare Hinsdale 164 27

Meadowbrk Manor Naperville 33 2

Naperville Manor 9 1

Oakbrook Care 86 16

Oak Trace 9 2

Oak Trace Skilled Nursing 2 0

Park Place Health/Wellness 2 0

Park Place of Elmhurst Assisted 2 0

Providence Healthcare/Rehab 69 13

Ray Graham Iona Glos 25 1

St. Patricks Residence 5 0

Sunrise of Bloomingdale 6 1

Sunrise of Willowbrook 7 2

Tabor Hills Healthcare 36 2

Tabor Hills Supportive Living 2 0

Terra Vista Oakbrook Terrace 7 0

The Grove of Elmhurst 16 0

The Radcliff Wood Dale 2 0

Westbridge Wheaton 9 4

West Chicago Terrace 8 0

Westmont Manor 44 11

West Suburban Nursing/Rehab 12 0

Wheaton Village 47 7

Windsor Park 93 23

Winfield Woods 2 0

Wynscape Health/Rehab. 2 0

KANE COUNTY

Alden Courts of Waterford 7 0

Alden of Waterford 33 7

Arden Courts of Geneva 7 0

Asbury Gardens 54 10

Avondale Estates of Elgin 30 1

Batavia Rehabilitation 3 0

Bickford of Aurora 29 7

BRIA of Geneva 112 24

Brighton Garden of St. Charles 3 0

Citadel of Elgin 5 0

Elmwood Terrace 24 4

Presence Fox Knoll 9 2

Fox River Rehab/Healthcare 47 10

GreenFields of Geneva 3 0

Grove of St. Charles 10 0

Heritage Health Therapy 38 1

Jennings Terrace 2 0

Northern Illinois Academy 13 0

River Glen 6 0

Sunnymere 8 0

Symphony of Orchard Valley 114 14

The Grove of Fox Valley 6 0

The Sheridan at Tyler Creek 3 0

Tower Hill Healthcare 117 14

LAKE COUNTY

Avantara Long Grove 91 7

Balmoral Care Center 9 2

Bayside Terrace 12 0

Claridge Health Center 60 14

Elevate Care Riverwoods 55 10

Libertyville Manor 5 1

Radford Green at Sedgebrook 31 5

Riverside Foundation 61 5

Rolling Hills Manor 4 0

Symphony Buffalo Grove 5 1

The Grove By the Lake 52 8

The Solana Deer Park 2 0

The Wellshire Lincolnshire 5 1

Victory Centre 4 0

MCHENRY COUNTY

Alden Terrace of McHenry 70 10

Cross Roads Care Center 68 9

Fair Oaks Health Care Center 10 1

Florence Nursing Home 31 4

Hearthstone Village 2 0

Revere Court of Crystal Lake 12 2

Sheltered Village 41 9

The Fountains at Crystal Lake 38 12

The Springs at Crystal Lake 39 8

WILL COUNTY

Arbor Terrace 35 4

Clarendale of Mokena 25 3

Heritage Woods 5 0

Lakeshore Rehab 4 0

Meadowbrook Manor of Bolingbrook 188 38

Presence Villa Franciscan 64 12

Spring Creek Nursing Home 7 1

St. Coletta's of Illinois 2 0

St. James Manor 45 16

Sunny Hill Nursing Home 45 15

Symphony of Joliet 130 25

The PARC of Joliet 51 10

Timbers of Shorewood 2 0

Victorian Village 9 1

Willow Falls 8 2

Willow House 18 0