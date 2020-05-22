Free drive-through testing for COVID-19 opens outside Rolling Meadows High

The state's newest drive-through testing facility opened Friday in the Rolling Meadows High School parking lot at 2901 Central Road.

The free COVID-19 testing is available daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. while testing supplies last. The facility, which can accommodate up to 750 daily visitors, is run by the Illinois National Guard.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to seek a test. They include fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

Additional accommodations are made for health care workers, first responders, jail employees, individuals exposed to confirmed COVID-19 patients, and those in jobs at critical places, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and public utilities.

The test does not require a doctor's referral, but visitors will be asked to show photo identification and, if applicable, health care employee or first responder identification.