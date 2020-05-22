 

Free drive-through testing for COVID-19 opens outside Rolling Meadows High

  • Members of the Illinois National Guard work with the public at the state's new drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Rolling Meadows High School Friday. The test is self-administered; test kits are passed through a partially opened car window.

      Members of the Illinois National Guard work with the public at the state's new drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Rolling Meadows High School Friday. The test is self-administered; test kits are passed through a partially opened car window. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the Illinois National Guard work with the public at the state's new drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Rolling Meadows High School Friday. The test is self-administered; test kits are passed through a partially opened car window.

      Members of the Illinois National Guard work with the public at the state's new drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Rolling Meadows High School Friday. The test is self-administered; test kits are passed through a partially opened car window. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • This is an aerial view of vehicles lined up for COVID-19 tests at the state's new drive-through center at Rolling Meadows High School Friday. The test is self-administered; test kits are passed through a partially opened car window.

      This is an aerial view of vehicles lined up for COVID-19 tests at the state's new drive-through center at Rolling Meadows High School Friday. The test is self-administered; test kits are passed through a partially opened car window. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Vehicles line up at the state's new drive-through COVID-19 testing center at Rolling Meadows High School Friday. The test is self-administered; test kits are passed through a partially opened car window.

      Vehicles line up at the state's new drive-through COVID-19 testing center at Rolling Meadows High School Friday. The test is self-administered; test kits are passed through a partially opened car window. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Vehicles line up at the state's new drive-through COVID-19 testing center at Rolling Meadows High School Friday. The test is self-administered; test kits are passed through a partially opened car window.

      Vehicles line up at the state's new drive-through COVID-19 testing center at Rolling Meadows High School Friday. The test is self-administered; test kits are passed through a partially opened car window. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the Illinois National Guard work with the public at the state's new drive-through COVID-19 testing center at Rolling Meadows High School Friday. The test is self-administered; test kits are passed through a partially opened car window.

      Members of the Illinois National Guard work with the public at the state's new drive-through COVID-19 testing center at Rolling Meadows High School Friday. The test is self-administered; test kits are passed through a partially opened car window. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/22/2020 4:26 PM

The state's newest drive-through testing facility opened Friday in the Rolling Meadows High School parking lot at 2901 Central Road.

The free COVID-19 testing is available daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. while testing supplies last. The facility, which can accommodate up to 750 daily visitors, is run by the Illinois National Guard.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to seek a test. They include fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

Additional accommodations are made for health care workers, first responders, jail employees, individuals exposed to confirmed COVID-19 patients, and those in jobs at critical places, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and public utilities.

The test does not require a doctor's referral, but visitors will be asked to show photo identification and, if applicable, health care employee or first responder identification.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 