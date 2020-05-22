110 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,758 new cases, Pritzker eases restrictions on child care

Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives his daily COVID-19 update in Springfield while the General Assembly meets. Associated Press

Deaths from COVID-19 spiked by 110 Friday, with 2,758 additional cases, officials said.

That means 105,444 cases statewide, and a total of 4,715 Illinoisans have died from the respiratory disease.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that on May 29 child care centers should be able to reopen with some significant caveats, including reduced capacity. May 29 marks the date when the state will ease restrictions on the stay at home order intended to reduce spread of COVID-19, and enters Phase 3 of a five-phase reopening program.

Religious organizations would be allowed to have outdoor and drive-in worship services as of May 29, the governor added.

Regarding child care, for the first four weeks after a center reopens, up to 10 children will be allowed per classroom. That will be expanded if the centers follow rules. Child-care centers will need to have a reopening plan that details operational and preparedness policies to keep staff and children safe.

The briefing was held in Springfield as the General Assembly convenes to grapple with a massive budget shortfall caused by plummeting tax revenues and rising costs of mitigating COVID-19.

Republicans lawmakers are also seeking to rein in Pritzker's executive powers and revise his four-region, five-phase reopening plan.

The entire state appears to be on course to enter Phase 3 on May 29, which would ease social distancing restrictions, Pritzker said.

Elements include opening all state parks, allowing outdoor dining at restaurants and bars, and letting hair salons and barbershops open.