Tollway settles with railroads over land needed for western access road to O'Hare

After years of friction, Illinois tollway directors approved contracts with Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific railroads Thursday, removing an obstacle to construction of I-490.

The construction of I-490, a ring road on O'Hare International Airport's west side, is expected to change commuting patterns in the region.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The $3.4 billion project will connect I-490 with the Jane Addams Tollway in Des Plaines and the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) in Franklin Park. It will also link with Route 390, the former Elgin-O'Hare Expressway.

But the road's proximity to the nation's busiest airport and two freight railroads, Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific, made this one of the tollway's most challenging initiatives.

The issue centers on CP-owned property in Bensenville near the airport. The tollway wants the property for bridges supporting the future I-490.

The bridge piers "will leave ample room for future expansion of the railroad's operations," tollway attorneys stated.

But CP executives have argued the tollway has other location options and doesn't have to build an expressway on its property.

The project would severely limit CP's operations and prevent it meeting demands for rail service, they say.

