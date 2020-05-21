Elgin food pantry to hold virtual celebration open to all Saturday

Food for Greater Elgin will hold a virtual "Palette to Palate" fundraiser Saturday. Pictured from left are Mike Warren, chairman of the board, Rey Fuentes, warehouse manager, and Michael Montgomery, interim executive director. Photo courtesy food for greater Elgin

Food for Greater Elgin is planning a virtual event Saturday to celebrate the accomplishments of its volunteers and donors, including food delivery to seniors and people who are COVID-19 positive.

The pantry served 1,318 households at its warehouse in April -- including deliveries, it served about 20% more people compared to March, and the May total is expected to be even greater, Interim Executive Director Michael Montgomery said. Two hundred new volunteers have stepped up and hundreds of donors have given money in the wake of the pandemic, he said.

In normal times, the pantry holds a "Palette to Palate" fundraiser in the spring, with food and wine tastings from local restaurants. It is usually its largest fundraiser with up to $50,000 in revenue, Montgomery said.

This year, there will be a virtual event at 7 p.m. Saturday at foodforgreaterelgin.org/p2p. Donations are accepted but the event is free and open to all. Those who preregister will receive "secret" recipes for a cocktail from a chef, an ice cream dessert from Montgomery, and a pasta dish from Cafe Roma in Elgin.

Food for Greater Elgin has responded to the pandemic by serving a broader client base rather than strictly following income guidelines, Montgomery said.

Delivery started in early May to some COVID-19 positive patients who can't leave their homes. There is also delivery to some people with compromised immune systems who require special diets, seniors who are low-income, and seniors who are afraid to go to the grocery store and have no one to help, Montgomery said.

Senior Services Associates in Elgin is the lead agency that coordinates delivery to area seniors with the food pantry, the Salvation Army of Elgin, and Rotary and Kiwanis groups locally.

"People were calling us and asking us for help, so we responded to that," Montgomery said. "It was simply responding to need."

The food pantry will need about $600,000 for operations through the rest of the year; it has raised more than half the amount, including from loans from the city of Elgin and the Small Business Administration, Montgomery said. There are also unexpected expenses, such as up to $6,000 for circuits that blew this week, he said.

The food pantry adds clients to its list on an ongoing basis. For information contact (224) 242-3370. People can donate via the website at foodforgreaterelgin.org/donate or mail a check to Food for Greater Elgin, 1553 Commerce Drive, Elgin, IL 60123.