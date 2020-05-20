What others are writing about COVID-19

Signs advise visitors to social distance at Joshua Tree National Park in California, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The park reopened this week after a lengthy closure to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

America's Patchwork Pandemic Is Fraying Even Further

States are experiencing the pandemic in very different ways, making the coronavirus difficult to control and predict. The Atlantic looks at the patchwork experience, response and legacy.

How exposing healthy volunteers to COVID-19 for vaccine testing would work

Some researchers are suggesting "human challenge trials" -- where willing volunteers are dosed with a vaccine or a placebo and then exposed to COVID-19 -- to speed up the quest for a vaccine. Vox explains what these challenge trials would look like, and explores the ethics of such trials.

What Going to the Dentist Is Like Now

Going to the dentist for a simple cleaning is no longer going to be simple. Expect "four-handed dentistry," full PPE and longer waits in between patients. Slate explains the new protocols.

Three Stretches to Tend to the Aches and Pains of Working From Home

Working from your couch or your kitchen table sounds like a good idea, but is it good for your body? Joy Baganz, the lead occupational therapist at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, says you should think of these stretches as preventive medicine. Read the story in The New York Times. And here's a bonus: 6 Simple Fixes to Work More Comfortably From Home.

Scared To Return To Work Or Can't With Kids At Home? Here's What You Need To Know

Businesses are getting ready to reopen. But what if you don't feel comfortable going back, or can't because of child care needs -- can you still collect unemployment? NPR talks to employment law experts to find out what you need to know.