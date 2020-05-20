 

Report: SUV crashes into Wheeling home, one person dead

 
ABC 7 Chicago
Updated 5/20/2020 12:44 PM

An SUV hit a person and then crashed into a home in northwest suburban Wheeling Wednesday morning, according to officials, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

Wheeling police and fire crews responded just before 7:40 a.m. to a report of a vehicle driving into a house in the 700-block of Equestrian Drive. When police arrived they saw the SUV partially lodged in the front entryway of a home in the block. No one was inside the car.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Witnesses told police the driver fled the scene after hitting the home.

A male victim was found at the scene and appears to have suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, police said. Witnesses said he was pinned under the car for some time.

Get the full report at abc7chicago.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 