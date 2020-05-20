Report: SUV crashes into Wheeling home, one person dead
Updated 5/20/2020 12:44 PM
An SUV hit a person and then crashed into a home in northwest suburban Wheeling Wednesday morning, according to officials, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.
Wheeling police and fire crews responded just before 7:40 a.m. to a report of a vehicle driving into a house in the 700-block of Equestrian Drive. When police arrived they saw the SUV partially lodged in the front entryway of a home in the block. No one was inside the car.
Witnesses told police the driver fled the scene after hitting the home.
A male victim was found at the scene and appears to have suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, police said. Witnesses said he was pinned under the car for some time.
