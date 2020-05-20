 

Police at scene of shooting in Aurora

 
Jerry Fitzpatrick
 
 
Updated 5/20/2020 8:06 PM

Aurora police are investigating a shooting near Oliver Avenue and South River Street.

In a Facebook post, authorities asked residents to avoid the area while detectives were on the scene.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at (630) 256-550 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.

Check back later for more information.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 