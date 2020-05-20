Police at scene of shooting in Aurora
Updated 5/20/2020 8:06 PM
Aurora police are investigating a shooting near Oliver Avenue and South River Street.
In a Facebook post, authorities asked residents to avoid the area while detectives were on the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at (630) 256-550 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.
Check back later for more information.
