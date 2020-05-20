May 20 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

A worker instructs people on how to collect their own nasopharyngeal swab samples to test for the coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site organized by the nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort at Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy in Chicago on Monday. Associated Press/Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times

Since the outbreak began, there have been 51,349 cases of COVID-19 in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,383 deaths in the suburbs, 53% of all deaths in Illinois.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Wednesday, suburban Cook County had 27,374 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,287 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 38,839 cases and 1,787 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office listed 1,219 cases of COVID-19 and 66 deaths in Des Plaines, 543 cases and 16 deaths in Wheeling, 469 cases and 6 deaths in Mount Prospect, 431 cases and 11 deaths in Streamwood, 408 cases and 7 deaths in Palatine, 407 cases and 28 deaths in Glenview, 357 cases and 7 deaths in Schaumburg, 334 cases and 6 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 305 cases and 14 deaths in Arlington Heights, 248 cases and 30 deaths in Park Ridge, 227 cases and 8 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 220 cases and 9 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 178 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 80 cases and 10 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reported 6,297 confirmed cases and 324 deaths on its coronavirus website Wednesday.

• Cases and deaths per suburb include 582 cases and 6 deaths in Addison, 580 cases and 6 deaths in West Chicago, 456 cases and 3 deaths in Glendale Heights, 400 cases and 8 deaths in Bensenville, 387 cases and 25 deaths in Carol Stream, 382 cases and 26 deaths in Naperville (DuPage portion), 256 cases and 11 deaths in Lombard, 221 cases and 7 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 202 cases and 27 deaths in Elmhurst, 172 cases and 15 deaths in Downers Grove, 168 cases and 2 deaths in Villa Park, 160 cases and 17 deaths in Wheaton, 117 cases and 16 deaths in Willowbrook, and 116 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department listed 6,925 confirmed cases and 221 deaths as of Wednesday. Find town-by-town data at https://bit.ly/dhlakecovid19data.

• Cases in some towns -- numbers listed Wednesday were the same as Monday's tally: 1,960 to 1,964 in Waukegan; 260 to 264 in Mundelein; 185 to 189 in Gurnee; 150 to 154 in Round Lake; 125 to 129 in Vernon Hills; 65 to 69 in Libertyville; 80 to 84 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 90 to 94 each in Wauconda, 70 to 74 in Lake Zurich; 60 to 64 in Grayslake; and 25 to 29 in Lake Villa

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirmed 4,856 cases with 136 deaths on its website Wednesday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 2,240 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,077 in Elgin (Kane portion), 444 in Carpentersville, 189 in South Elgin, 187 in St. Charles, 107 in Geneva, 103 in North Aurora, 82 in Batavia, and 33 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• There have been 1,236 cases and 62 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Wednesday.

Will County

• There have been 4,718 cases of COVID-19 and 268 deaths, according to the county health department's website Wednesday.

• Cases per town include 250 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 45 in Aurora (Will County portion).