COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000; Bars and restaurants can offer outdoor service May 29

As protesters chant, "open Illinois," Dan Haifley of Mattoon, Ill., center, prays in front of the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Ill., where the Illinois House of Representatives are preparing to conduct their spring session Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The legislators are gathering at the center instead of in their chamber in the Illinois Capitol building a few blocks away because it affords more space for to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP)

A worker instructs people on how to collect their own nasopharyngeal swab samples to test for the coronavirus at a drive-through testing site organized by the nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) at Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy in Chicago on Monday. Associated Press

Cases of COVID-19 surpassed 100,000, state officials said Wednesday as state lawmakers convened to address the budget crisis caused by the respiratory disease.

Gov. J.B. Prizker also announced that bars and restaurants could offer outside table service as of May 29.

"It provides a glimmer of light at the end of a very dark tunnel," Illinois Restaurant Association CEO Sam Toia said.

Restaurants and bars previously were restricted to pickup and delivery service until the state reached Phase 4 of a five-phase reopening.

But epidemiologists believe "summer offers opportunities if proper precautions are taken," Pritzker said. Those would involve tables 6 feet apart and away from the sidewalk, and face masks being used.

"It was important to me to open them but only if we could keep employees and customers safe," he said.

In the last 24 hours, 147 additional Illinoisans died from the virus with 2,388 new cases. The total deaths are 4,525 with 100,418 total cases.

Wednesday marked the first time the General Assembly has met since early March.

Pritzker also traveled to Springfield where his five-phase, four region plan to reopen Illinois is under fire by Republicans.

Earlier Wednesday, lawmakers said Pritzker withdrew a controversial executive rule enacted last week that allowed police to charge businesses that flout the stay at home order with a Class A misdemeanor, which could mean a fine of up to $2,500 and jail time.

However, it's expected the governor will seek to have the policy codified in law.