A song to make you smile: 'Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive'

Bing Crosby poses on Aug. 31, 1944, in London before going off to entertain American troops. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Ac-Cent_Tchu-Ate the Positive," recorded by Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters in 1944.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.