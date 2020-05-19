Wheeling's Rock 'n' Roll the Runway canceled for this year

After initially postponing the Rock 'n' Run the Runway festival at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, a village board majority this week agreed to cancel it. Wheeling Trustee Joseph Vito was the lone dissenter. In late April, Wheeling officials announced that if no state orders restricting large gatherings were in effect, the fest would be held Aug. 22 instead of June 27. Officials said the airport and Prospect Heights, which co-owns the facility with Wheeling, agreed the festival should be canceled. Similar to previous years, the 2020 festival called for a morning 5K run and walk, followed by an evening celebration with music, food trucks, beverages and a fireworks display.