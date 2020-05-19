What others are writing about COVID-19

In this image made from Saturday, May 16, 2020, video provided by Revolution Event Design & Production, "bumper tables," created by the company and designed to allow people to practice social distancing while eating and talking, are debuted at Fish Tales, a restaurant in Ocean City, Md. (Katie Kirby/Revolution Event Design & Production via AP)

You Don't Need Invasive Tech for Successful Contact Tracing. Here's How It Works.

As states begin to lift restrictions, experts say contact tracing is key to safely reopening the economy. ProPublica health reporter Caroline Chen explains how contact tracing fits into the public health strategy. And while we're talking about contact tracing ...

Do I Know Enough to Get a Job as a Contact Tracer?

States will be hiring thousands of contact tracers in the coming months. Think you could be one? Take this quiz from ProPublica.

Where states are reopening after America's shutdown

Most states are beginning to ease restrictions, though public health experts warn increased activity could cause a surge in new COVID-19 infections. The Washington Post gives a state-by-state look at restrictions and cases.

She Spent Her Last Month of College Lifting Bodies in a Morgue

"This experience taught me more about empathy than anything else," said Mariel Sander, a graduating senior at Columbia University. In words and video, The New York Times tells the story of two college students who worked in hospital morgues at the height of the pandemic in New York City.

Can You Be Evicted During Coronavirus? Here's How to Find Out.

The CARES Act temporarily prevents millions of renters from eviction, but the moratorium does not apply to everyone. Search your address at ProPublica's interactive database to see if you qualify.