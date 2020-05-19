Teen uninjured in bike crash with police SUV

An Arlington Heights teen out for a bike ride in the dark early Monday morning was struck by an Arlington Heights police SUV, but escaped the incident without injuries or a trip to the hospital.

The police officer who hit the teen requested paramedics to the scene, but the teen, 17, was up and walking after the crash at 12:36 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Campbell Street in Arlington Heights. She refused to be taken to the hospital.

The teen, riding in dark clothes, thought that the officer, who was stopped at the intersection, saw her approaching the intersection. But the officer did not and proceeded through the intersection and hit the bicyclist. The bicyclist did not stop at the four-way stop.

Arlington Heights police say no citations were issued in the incident.

"Obviously, it's very fortunate that there were no bad injuries," Arlington Heights commander Rick Sjodin said.