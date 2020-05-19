Naperville police seeking suspects in vehicle hijacking
Updated 5/19/2020 11:39 PM
The Naperville Police Department is investigating a vehicle hijacking that occurred Tuesday at Costco, 1320 S. Route 59. A black Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen after the victim was told to get out of the vehicle by two men, according to police. There were no weapons involved and the victim was not injured. Anyone with information is asked to Naperville police at (630) 420-6666.
