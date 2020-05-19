May 19 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Wayne Taylor hands over his testing kit to Illinois National Guard soldier Carlye Clehouse at a testing facility in Waukegan more than two weeks ago. A drive-through COVID-19 testing facility, the state's first community-based site in Lake County, opened for the public. Associated Press file photo/May 2, 2020

Since the outbreak began, there have been 50,118 cases of COVID-19 in the suburbs, more than 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,215 deaths in the suburbs, nearly 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 26,722 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,251 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 37,919 cases and 1,729 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office listed 1,199 cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths in Des Plaines, 523 cases and 16 deaths in Wheeling, 456 cases and 6 deaths in Mount Prospect, 427 cases and 10 deaths in Streamwood, 399 cases and 7 deaths in Palatine, 397 cases and 27 deaths in Glenview, 345 cases and 7 deaths in Schaumburg, 327 cases and 6 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 304 cases and 14 deaths in Arlington Heights, 248 cases and 28 deaths in Park Ridge, 222 cases and 7 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 211 cases and 8 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 167 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 64 cases and 10 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reported 6,172 confirmed cases and 314 deaths on its coronavirus website Tuesday.

• Cases and deaths per suburb include 566 cases and 3 deaths in West Chicago, 563 cases and 6 deaths in Addison, 441 cases and 3 deaths in Glendale Heights, 396 cases and 8 deaths in Bensenville, 383 cases and 25 deaths in Carol Stream, 373 cases and 25 deaths in Naperville (DuPage portion), 245 cases and 10 deaths in Lombard, 213 cases and 7 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 201 cases and 27 deaths in Elmhurst, 168 cases and 15 deaths in Downers Grove, 163 cases and 2 deaths in Villa Park, 159 cases and 16 deaths in Wheaton, 115 cases and 16 deaths in Willowbrook, and 111 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department listed 6,831 confirmed cases and 216 deaths as of Tuesday. Find town-by-town data at https://bit.ly/dhlakecovid19data.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirmed 4,730 cases with 124 deaths on its website Tuesday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 2,183 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,061 in Elgin (Kane portion), 426 in Carpentersville, 187 in South Elgin, 181 in St. Charles, 105 in Geneva, 99 in North Aurora, 80 in Batavia, and 33 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• There have been 1,236 cases and 62 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Tuesday.

Will County

• There have been 4,577 cases of COVID-19 and 244 deaths, according to the county health department's website Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 262 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 45 in Aurora (Will County portion).