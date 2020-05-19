A song to make you smile: "The Middle" by Jimmy Eat World

Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World plays in the 2018 Forecastle Music Festival in Louisville, Ky.

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "The Middle" by Jimmy Eat World, released in 2001.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.