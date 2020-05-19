146 more dead from COVID-19, another 1,545 infections reported

State health officials announced Tuesday that another 146 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, while an additional 1,545 residents were diagnosed with the disease.

That brings the state's death toll to 4,379, with 98,030 residents now having tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began.

The new cases are among a batch of 18,443 test results and showed a 8.4% positivity rate for the day.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state is now No. 1 in the country for testing per capita, having now tested 621,684 people, or almost 5% of the population.