May 18 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Since the outbreak began, there have been 49,495 cases of COVID-19 in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,140 deaths in the suburbs, nearly 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Monday, suburban Cook County had 26,526 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,208 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 37,434 cases and 1,681 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office listed 1,184 cases of COVID-19 and 63 deaths in Des Plaines, 472 cases and 15 deaths in Wheeling, 452 cases and 6 deaths in Mount Prospect, 414 cases and 10 deaths in Streamwood, 390 cases and 27 deaths in Glenview, 389 cases and 7 deaths in Palatine, 341 cases and 7 deaths in Schaumburg, 322 cases and 6 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 297 cases and 13 deaths in Arlington Heights, 246 cases and 27 deaths in Park Ridge, 219 cases and 7 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 207 cases and 7 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 157 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 67 cases and 10 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reported 6,033 confirmed cases and 302 deaths on its coronavirus website Monday.

• Cases and deaths per suburb include 555 cases and 5 deaths in Addison, 542 cases and 3 deaths in West Chicago, 427 cases and 3 deaths in Glendale Heights, 392 cases and 8 deaths in Bensenville, 377 cases and 25 deaths in Carol Stream, 370 cases and 23 deaths in Naperville (DuPage portion), 239 cases and 9 deaths in Lombard, 216 cases and 7 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 196 cases and 26 deaths in Elmhurst, 166 cases and 14 deaths in Downers Grove, 160 cases and 2 deaths in Villa Park, 158 cases and 16 deaths in Wheaton, 113 cases and 16 deaths in Willowbrook, and 110 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department listed 6,662 confirmed cases and 208 deaths as of Monday.

• Cases in some towns: 1,960 to 1,964 in Waukegan; 260 to 264 in Mundelein; 185 to 189 in Gurnee; 150 to 154 in Round Lake; 125 to 129 in Vernon Hills; 65 to 69 in Libertyville; 80 to 84 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 90 to 94 each in Wauconda, 70 to 74 in Lake Zurich; 60 to 64 in Grayslake; and 25 to 29 in Lake Villa.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirmed 4,633 cases with 116 deaths on its website Monday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 2,129 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,046 in Elgin (Kane portion), 420 in Carpentersville, 185 in South Elgin, 180 in St. Charles, 103 in Geneva, 95 in North Aurora, 77 in Batavia, and 30 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• There have been 1,211 cases and 62 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Monday.

Will County

• There have been 4,508 cases of COVID-19 and 239 deaths, according to the county health department's website Monday.

• Cases per town include 258 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 45 in Aurora (Will County portion).