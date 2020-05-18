 

Former youth minister sentenced to 1 year of supervision, sex-offender evaluation

  • Paxton D. Singer

    Paxton D. Singer

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 5/18/2020 6:09 PM

A former Harvest Bible Chapel youth minister has been sentenced to a year of court supervision on a conviction of disorderly conduct for sending text messages to a teenage parishioner that alarmed the boy's parents.

Paxton Singer, 25, of Sugar Grove, also will have to undergo sex-offender evaluation and perform 50 hours of community service, Kane County Judge Michael Noland ruled Monday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Singer's attorney, Terry Ekl, said afterward he will file an appeal about the "tortured" case Tuesday.

"There is no way the facts of this case can justify a conviction for disorderly conduct or anything else," Ekl said. "To request a sex-offender evaluation on a charge of disorderly conduct is literally unheard of. There is no sex involved."

Singer was charged in October 2018 with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and child exploitation.

Noland convicted him of disorderly conduct in November 2019. Nine days later, Noland granted Ekl's request to vacate the conviction, and agreed to hear a request to order a new trial. But in February, Noland vacated the vacation and denied the new trial.

The exploitation charge alleged Singer knowingly enticed someone younger than 17 to remove clothing for sexual purposes. It was alleged that in three text conversations, he asked for a photo of the 15-year-old boy in his underwear, for a photo of the underwear itself, and for the boy to stay overnight at his residence. Noland found him not guilty of that charge.

At trial, other texts were submitted in which Singer asked the boy about the style of underwear he was wearing. They were among about 2,000 texts Singer and the boy exchanged after meeting in summer 2016 on a bus to Harvest's camp in Michigan. Singer was the youth's cabin counselor at the camp.

Some of the messages indicated Singer wanted to see the boy's underwear, but none contained a request for the victim to take off his clothes.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Judge won't change former Harvest pastor's guilty verdict
Related Article
Judge won't change former Harvest pastor's guilty verdict
 
Back to guilty: Judge vacates the vacation of Harvest Bible youth minister's conviction
Related Article
Back to guilty: Judge vacates the vacation of Harvest Bible youth minister's conviction
 
Judge orders new disorderly conduct trial for former Harvest Bible youth minister
Related Article
Judge orders new disorderly conduct trial for former Harvest Bible youth minister
 
Judge finds former Harvest youth minister not guilty of child exploitation
Related Article
Judge finds former Harvest youth minister not guilty of child exploitation
 
Frank spiritual talk about sex, or exploitation? Judge weighs difference in pastor's exploitation case
Related Article
Frank spiritual talk about sex, or exploitation? Judge weighs difference in pastor's exploitation case
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 