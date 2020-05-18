Drive-through COVID-19 testing facility opens Wednesday in Rolling Meadows

The state will open a new drive-through COVID-19 testing facility Wednesday at Rolling Meadows High School, providing free tests to anyone who believes they need one.

The facility, at 2901 Central Road in Rolling Meadows, will be open daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., while supplies last.

All individuals with symptoms are encouraged to seek testing.

Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

Additional accommodations will be made for the health care workers, first responders, employees of correctional facilities, individuals exposed to confirmed COVID-19 patients, employees that support critical infrastructure (grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation), local and state government employees and people with compromised immune systems, chronic medical conditions.

Getting a test is free and does not require a doctor's referral, but you will be asked to show photo identification and, if applicable, health care employee or first responder ID. Due to the demand, long wait times are expected.