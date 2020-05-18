 

Cook County Forest Preserve lot closures expanded, extended through Memorial Day

  • Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald.com, April 24The parking lot at Busse Woods along Higgins Road in Elk Grove Village will remain closed through the Memorial Day Weekend.

Jerry Fitzpatrick
 
 
Updated 5/18/2020 12:22 PM

The Forest Preserve District of Cook County on Monday announced Memorial Day weekend parking lot closures at two additional sites and extended parking lot closures at six others through the holiday itself to prevent crowding.

Dan Ryan Woods in Chicago and Schiller Woods in Schiller Park will be closed Friday, May 22, through Monday, May 25, general superintendent Arnold Randall said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In addition, weekend parking lot closures already in effect will be extended through the Monday holiday at Busse Woods, Bunker Hill, Saganashkee Slough, Maple Lake, Catherine Chevalier Woods and LaBagh Woods.

"Memorial Day at home is our goal this year because of COVID-19 limitations at all forest preserve sites," Randall said. "Remember that picnics, cookouts, group sports and gatherings with people outside of your household are prohibited."

