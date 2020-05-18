A song to make you smile: 'Stronger' by Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson performs during her "Meaning of Life" tour on Feb. 22, 2019, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" by Kelly Clarkson, released in 2011.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.