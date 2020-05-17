Trucks burst into flames after I-290 crash near Elmhurst

The eastbound lanes of I-290 near Elmhurst were closed for several hours Sunday as Illinois State Police investigated a fiery chain-reaction crash involving three semitrailer trucks.

The crash occurred at 11:03 a.m. in the interstate's eastbound lanes, just east of St. Charles Road, state police said.

All three trucks were traveling in the center right lane when the driver of a 2020 International lost control of his vehicle, which struck a 2019 white Freightliner, police said. The white Freightliner then hit a 2019 orange Freightliner.

The impact caused the International to become became fully engulfed in flames, while the white Freightliner's trailer also caught fire. The driver of the International, Jamin R. Perry, 39, Brainerd, Minnesota, was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, state police said.

The driver of white Freightliner was identified as Simon Karkusashvili, 53, of Brooklyn, New York. The driver of the orange Freightliner was identified as Dhindsa Yadwinder-Simgh, 26, of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Police did not indicate if any citations were issued.