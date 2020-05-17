State reports 1,734 new COVID-19 cases, 51 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Sunday that 1,734 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state and 51 more people have died from the coronavirus.

Statewide, 94,191 people in 100 counties have now tested positive for the virus, and 4,177 have died.

The latest figures come as the state on Sunday reported another 20,295 tests in the previous 24 hours. The state's seven-day rolling positivity rate is 15%, according to the IDPH.

The large majority of the deaths reported Sunday occurred in the Chicago area, with 28 in Cook County, five in DuPage County, four in Kane County and six in Lake County.

With the latest figures, all four of the state's regions, including Northeast region that includes the suburbs, remain on track to move into Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan on May 29. Under Phase 3, gatherings of up to 10 would be allowed, nonessential manufacturing can resume operations, barbershops and hair stylists can open, and retail shops can open with capacity limits.

Masks and social distancing would still be required, however, and restaurants and bars would remain limited to delivery, pickup and drive-through operations.

For businesses violating the state's stay-at-home order, stiffer penalties may be in the offing. WTTW reported this weekend that restaurants, bars and other businesses that defy the order could face misdemeanor charges, under an emergency rule filed by the governor's office Friday. Violators would face fines between fine between $75 and $2,500.

The governor's office also announced a new drive-through testing facility will open Wednesday at Rolling Meadows High School. The facility, 2901 Central Road in Rolling Meadows, will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily while supplies last.

A doctor's referral is not necessary and tests are free, but those seeking a test will be asked to show a photo identification and long wait times are anticipated.