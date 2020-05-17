Route 47 resurfacing to begin June 1

A project to resurface a stretch of Route 47 from Finley Road to Route 30 in Sugar Grove will begin, weather permitting, in June, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The project, which consists of patching and resurfacing the seven-mile stretch of Route 47, constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and replacing deteriorated curbs, is expected to be completed by early November. It will require daily and intermittent lane closures, officials said.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com.